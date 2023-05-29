Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Padres.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Higashioka has picked up a hit in 14 games this season (56.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has an RBI in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have only a .123 batting average against him.
