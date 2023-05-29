On Monday, Willie Calhoun (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .242.
  • Calhoun has picked up a hit in 17 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in three games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 13
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting only .123 against him.
