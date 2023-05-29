How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.
- New York ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 11th in the majors with 253 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.73) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Domingo German (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, May 16, when he tossed three innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In nine starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Gavin Stone
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
