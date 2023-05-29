Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

New York ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 253 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.73) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Domingo German (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, May 16, when he tossed three innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In nine starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller

