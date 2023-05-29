Ty France's Seattle Mariners (28-25) and Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (32-23) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 29 at T-Mobile Park. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+110). Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at +155 odds). The over/under for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 6-1 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Yankees have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+110)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

