The Seattle Mariners (28-25) host the New York Yankees (32-23) to start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Monday. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Yankees a series win over the Padres.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (3-1) for the Mariners and Domingo German (2-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (2-3) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .165 to opposing hitters.

German enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

German has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .123 in five games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

