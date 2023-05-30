The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mariners.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in OBP (.408) and total hits (49) this season.
  • He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Judge will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.9%, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Judge has driven home a run in 20 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 17
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%)
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (64.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (35.3%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 44 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Gilbert (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.