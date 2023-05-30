On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has an RBI in 22 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 22 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings