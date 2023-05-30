Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has an RBI in 22 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|27 (87.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 44 home runs (0.8 per game), the least in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.
