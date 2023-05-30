DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (34.7%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.
- In 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4).
