On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last outings.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 22 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (77.3%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (68.2%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

