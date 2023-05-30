Liberty vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One game after going off for 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-2) at home versus the New York Liberty (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The game will air at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161
|-1250
|+800
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|160.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1250
|+700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|162.5
|-1900
|+620
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.
- The Storm put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 12 Liberty games last season went over the point total.
- Storm games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last year.
