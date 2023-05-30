One game after going off for 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-2) at home versus the New York Liberty (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The game will air at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 161 -1250 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 160.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1250 +700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-15.5) 162.5 -1900 +620 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.
  • The Storm put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of 12 Liberty games last season went over the point total.
  • Storm games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last year.

