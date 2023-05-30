One game after scoring 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-2) at home against the New York Liberty (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. It tips off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Storm

Last year, New York recorded just 1.2 more points per game (79.6) than Seattle allowed (78.4).

The Liberty went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 78.4 points.

New York made 43.1% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than Seattle allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Liberty had a 13-5 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

New York shot 35.1% from deep last season, 3.1% higher than the 32% Seattle allowed to opponents.

The Liberty went 13-8 when they shot better than 32% from distance.

New York and Seattle hauled in rebounds at approximately the same clip last season (34.3 and 33.6 boards per game, respectively).

Liberty Injuries