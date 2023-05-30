On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-5) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .195 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (22 of 46), with more than one hit six times (13.0%).

He has homered in three games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this season (21.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 20 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (40.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings