On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Calhoun enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games.

He has scored in 10 games this year (32.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 14 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

