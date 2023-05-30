Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Calhoun enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (32.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gilbert (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.