On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Calhoun enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438.
  • Calhoun has picked up a hit in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (32.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 14
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gilbert (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
