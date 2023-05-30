Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and the New York Yankees (33-23) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-2) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Yankees have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those contests).
- The Yankees have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, New York has won four of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (263 total).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|W 10-4
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Gavin Stone
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito
