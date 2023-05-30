Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and the New York Yankees (33-23) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-2) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Yankees have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Yankees have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won four of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (263 total).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

