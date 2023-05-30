Logan Gilbert will start for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-140). Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7 -115 -105 -1.5 +150 -185

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Yankees' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

New York has a record of 4-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 56 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 14-10 17-6 16-17 27-19 6-4

