How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 84 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- New York ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- New York has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 263.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Cortes has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Gavin Stone
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
