J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 84 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

New York has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 263.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Cortes has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito

