The Seattle Mariners (28-26) will look to Julio Rodriguez when they host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to upset. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 38 times and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 18-14 (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +525 - 2nd

