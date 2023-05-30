Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on May 30, 2023
Julio Rodriguez and Aaron Judge are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees meet at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .302/.408/.679 so far this season.
- Judge has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .265/.343/.446 so far this year.
- Torres has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gilbert Stats
- Logan Gilbert (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4).
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|8.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|6.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .247/.311/.451 so far this year.
- Rodriguez has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 53 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .259/.338/.405 slash line on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
