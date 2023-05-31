On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 23 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

