Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .195.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 15 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 20
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (40.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
