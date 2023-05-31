Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .195.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 15 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 20 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (40.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings