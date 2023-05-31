Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .257 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Calhoun is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.
- In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
