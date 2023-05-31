Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (28-27) and New York Yankees (34-23) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 31.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (5-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA).

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those contests).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (273 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.70 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule