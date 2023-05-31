How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take the field against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: ROOT Sports NW
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.
- Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, New York ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- New York has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Schmidt has five starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
