The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take the field against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, New York ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Schmidt has five starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn

