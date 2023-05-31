On Wednesday, May 31 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (28-27) host the New York Yankees (34-23) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the Yankees.

The Mariners have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+120). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 15-10 (60%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+125) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

