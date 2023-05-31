Aaron Judge and Ty France are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners meet at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Judge has 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .303/.413/.691 slash line so far this year.

Judge has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has put up 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.345/.445 so far this season.

Torres brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

France Stats

France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .267/.343/.414 slash line on the season.

France will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .241/.304/.441 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

