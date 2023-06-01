Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashed .278/.392/.580 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 52 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .245/.337/.387 on the year.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.345/.538 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI.

He's slashing .278/.369/.522 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.