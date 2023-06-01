The Toronto Raptors (34-36) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +30000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 18 at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Raptors NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +30000 19th Bet $100 to win $30000 To Make the Finals +8000 - Bet $100 to win $8000

Raptors Standings Information

Currently, the Raptors are No. 9 in the Eastern Conference (5.0 games behind the No. 6 Nets), and would be part of the play-in tournament.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Raptors Team Stats

The Raptors have won 34 games so far this season (34-36).

The Raptors are 22-13 at home, 12-23 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Raptors have a 24-17 record in games they were listed as the favorite, and a 10-19 record in games they were listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Raptors are 4-10. And they are 10-16 in games decided by two possessions or less.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, the Raptors have posted a 7-5 record. They are 17-12 when favored by more than three points.

The Raptors have registered eight wins when playing as underdogs by three or fewer points this season (8-11), and they have won a couple of tilts when underdogs by three or more points (2-8).

Raptors' Top Players

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring, tallying 24.2 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads Toronto in rebounding, averaging 9.1 per game, while Fred VanVleet leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.0 in each contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

OG Anunoby and Poeltl lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Anunoby leading the team in steals by averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks, averaging 1.3 per contest.

