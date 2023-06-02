On Friday, Aaron Judge (.886 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 50 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.5%).

In 29.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 44.7% of his games this season (21 of 47), with two or more RBI 12 times (25.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 63.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (19.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 19 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (63.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (36.8%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings