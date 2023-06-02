Anthony Rizzo is back in action for the New York Yankees against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 2 against the Padres) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22 games this season (41.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.368 AVG .222
.449 OBP .310
.605 SLG .302
8 XBH 3
5 HR 1
12 RBI 5
14/9 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 22
27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (6-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
