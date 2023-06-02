Anthony Rizzo is back in action for the New York Yankees against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 2 against the Padres) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (41.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 22 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

