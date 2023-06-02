Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo is back in action for the New York Yankees against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 2 against the Padres) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (41.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|27 (87.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (6-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
