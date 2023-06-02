William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 5:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 11th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .230 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 221 (3.9 per game).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.301).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 43 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.6 per game).

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Burnes is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Burnes is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In three starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard

