DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.