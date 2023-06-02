Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton is available when the New York Yankees take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 2 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in four games this year (30.8%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with more than one RBI three times (23.1%).
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
