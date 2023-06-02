Giancarlo Stanton is available when the New York Yankees take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 2 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
  • Stanton has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in four games this year (30.8%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has had at least one RBI in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with more than one RBI three times (23.1%).
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.219 AVG .350
.265 OBP .350
.531 SLG .600
4 XBH 3
3 HR 1
7 RBI 4
7/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 5
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
