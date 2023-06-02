Greg Allen Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Greg Allen -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Greg Allen At The Plate
- Allen is hitting .231 with a triple and a home run.
- In three of six games this season, Allen got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kershaw (6-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
