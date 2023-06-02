Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .235 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 17 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings