Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .235 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 7.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 17
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
