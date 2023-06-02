Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Read More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 51.6% of his games this season (16 of 31), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
