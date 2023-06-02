The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 51.6% of his games this season (16 of 31), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.238 AVG .194
.289 OBP .256
.429 SLG .278
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
8 RBI 3
7/3 K/BB 3/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 13
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
