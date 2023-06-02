Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) and New York Yankees (34-24) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have put together a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

The Yankees have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (273 total).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule