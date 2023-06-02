Yankees vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run total has been listed for the game.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-140
|+115
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Yankees have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 58 chances this season.
- The Yankees are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-13
|15-11
|17-6
|17-18
|28-20
|6-4
