The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

New York is ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 273.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.223 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, throwing 6 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Severino has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino -

