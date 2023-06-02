The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) will rely on Freddie Freeman when they host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Greg Allen 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+360) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

