Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (beginning at 10:10 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Severino Stats

The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound for his third start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 27 6.2 1 2 1 5 3 at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Judge Stats

Judge has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.410/.679 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has collected 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .268/.343/.441 slash line so far this season.

Torres takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 80 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .351/.424/.592 on the season.

Freeman has recorded a base hit in 20 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.358/.514 so far this year.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

