Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on June 2, 2023
Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (beginning at 10:10 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Severino Stats
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound for his third start of the season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|6.2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|at Reds
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.410/.679 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has collected 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .268/.343/.441 slash line so far this season.
- Torres takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 80 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .351/.424/.592 on the season.
- Freeman has recorded a base hit in 20 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.358/.514 so far this year.
- Betts heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
