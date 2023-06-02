The New York Yankees (34-24) will look to Gleyber Torres, riding an 11-game hitting streak, against the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

In two games this season, he has compiled a 1.59 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .128 against him.

Severino has one quality start under his belt this season.

Severino is trying to record his second start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Kershaw has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

