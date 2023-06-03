Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +145)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.402) and total hits (50) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in the league in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 29.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has an RBI in 21 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (35.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
