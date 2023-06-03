DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.44 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
