The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .308 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has three doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .273.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 35.7% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his chances at the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this season (64.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (21.4%).

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

