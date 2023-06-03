Gleyber Torres -- batting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .267.

Torres enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304.

In 73.7% of his games this year (42 of 57), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (15 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 57 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (80.0%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (64.0%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

