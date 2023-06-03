The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .227 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 48.7% of his games this season (19 of 39), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20.5% of his games this year (eight of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 18
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
