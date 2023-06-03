Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In eight games this year (25.0%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, April 20, the righty tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
