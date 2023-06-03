Padres vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres (26-31) and Chicago Cubs (25-31) play on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (3-4) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (5-2).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Padres vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (3-4, 4.61 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-2, 3.45 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish
- Darvish (3-4) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 36-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.61, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts, Darvish has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
- Smyly has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Smyly is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- The 33-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 28th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Drew Smyly vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (65) in all of MLB. They have a collective .220 batting average, and are last in the league with 408 total hits and 24th in MLB action scoring 235 runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Smyly has a 3.6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.