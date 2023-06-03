Stephan Jaeger is in 17th place, with a score of -2, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to bet on Stephan Jaeger at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Jaeger has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Jaeger will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 32 -6 272 0 24 1 2 $1.9M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Jaeger finished 17th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 303 yards longer than the average course Jaeger has played in the past year (7,268 yards).

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger finished in the 39th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was poor, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Jaeger was better than 47% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Jaeger carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jaeger recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Jaeger's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

In that last tournament, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Jaeger finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jaeger had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

