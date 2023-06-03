Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .245.
- In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 11 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
